Our Company
Get to know us
Who we are
Times Media Group is a digital and print media company that operates in the Phoenix, Tucson, and Los Angeles metro markets. It serves a wide variety of demographic audiences and communities with more than 1.1 million printed copies and millions of online readers each month.
Central to our mission is a commitment to universal and timeless principles fostered within our culture: integrity, excellence, value creation, principled entrepreneurship, a focus on the customer, ever-increasing knowledge, humility, respect and predictable results.
Our Story
Times Media Group began in 1997 when founder Steve Strickbine left his job as a practicing CPA to pursue his dream of becoming a publishing entrepreneur. His first venture was Valley Times, an 8-page publication with a circulation of 5,000 that served the North Scottsdale community.
Two decades later, Times Media Group publishes a growing collection of 14 titles, from hyper-local and state-wide magazines to award-winning newspapers and high-traffic websites. It also owns and operates AZ Integrated Media, a distribution and custom publishing company.
Why Advertise With Us?
Local Advertising
You’re more likely to believe an ad because it’s running in trusted local media. Times Media Group operates through digital and print media exclusively in the Phoenix and Tucson metro area markets.
Targeted Audiences
Times Media Group uses direct home delivery, the latest in digital technology, direct mail and in-person street team marketing to reach a variety of value audience targets for its many clients.
Strong Principles
Times Media Group maintains its competitive advantages through basic yet universal principles, such as giving clients more value for their marketing investment. Hence our 500% growth since 2010.
Career Opportunities
Our Stats
The latest numbers from our print and digital properties
Page Views per month
Copies printed weekly
Ads per month
Impressions per month
Contact Us
We'd love to hear from you
Address: 1900 W Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday
Phone: 480-348-0343
Email: info@timespublications.com
4 comments
Comments are closed.