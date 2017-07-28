Who we are

Times Media Group is a digital and print media company that operates in the Phoenix, Tucson, and Los Angeles metro markets. It serves a wide variety of demographic audiences and communities with more than 1.1 million printed copies and millions of online readers each month.

Central to our mission is a commitment to universal and timeless principles fostered within our culture: integrity, excellence, value creation, principled entrepreneurship, a focus on the customer, ever-increasing knowledge, humility, respect and predictable results.